Medic: 2 seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Merlane Drive, just off of West Sugar Creek Road.

Medic said both patients were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On the scene of a reported shooting in east Charlotte. A live report at noon. pic.twitter.com/NHdC64qBQO — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) December 27, 2023

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Related: Police: 1 killed, 1 hurt in southwest Charlotte shooting

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.