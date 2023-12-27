Medic: 2 seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
The shooting happened on Merlane Drive on Wednesday morning.
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Merlane Drive, just off of West Sugar Creek Road.
Medic said both patients were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
