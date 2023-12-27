Man dies after suffering medical emergency at Mecklenburg Co. jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Anthony Walton was found unresponsive around 9:30 p.m. Detention officers immediately began resuscitation efforts and continued until medical personnel arrived.

Deputies said Walton was taken to Atrium Main, where he was pronounced dead at about 10:15 p.m.

“Announcing the death of a resident in our care is always a challenging duty,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement. “The entire staff at MCSO has been affected by the death of Mr. Anthony Walton, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

It is unclear what kind of medical emergency Walton suffered.

He had been housed at the jail since Oct. 7, 2023. Both the sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating Walton’s death.

