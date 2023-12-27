PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man dies after suffering medical emergency at Mecklenburg Co. jail

The sheriff’s office said the 51-year-old was found unresponsive on Tuesday night.
The sheriff’s office said the 51-year-old was found unresponsive on Tuesday night.
The sheriff’s office said the 51-year-old was found unresponsive on Tuesday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Anthony Walton was found unresponsive around 9:30 p.m. Detention officers immediately began resuscitation efforts and continued until medical personnel arrived.

Deputies said Walton was taken to Atrium Main, where he was pronounced dead at about 10:15 p.m.

“Announcing the death of a resident in our care is always a challenging duty,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement. “The entire staff at MCSO has been affected by the death of Mr. Anthony Walton, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

It is unclear what kind of medical emergency Walton suffered.

He had been housed at the jail since Oct. 7, 2023. Both the sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating Walton’s death.

Related: Sheriff: 71-year-old inmate dies at Mecklenburg County Jail

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.
I-77 North in Charlotte reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Barry Hertel
Sheriff: Missing Avery County man found dead inside vehicle submerged in river
Matthew Sean Rowley
Driver arrested after woman killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run, police say
Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery
The Kirkley Family celebrates Christmas at home in Lancaster, South Carolina, after spending...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU

Latest News

Long Talon Way deadly shooting Charlotte
Police: 1 killed, 1 hurt in southwest Charlotte shooting
Officers said the shooting happened on Long Talon Way and may have involved vehicles.
Police: 1 killed, 1 hurt in southwest Charlotte shooting
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. and the victim is in life threatening condition.
Medic: 1 injured in shooting in east Charlotte
Medic: 1 injured in shooting in east Charlotte
Medic: 1 injured in shooting in east Charlotte