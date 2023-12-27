Making cilantro chicken meatballs with Serengeti Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte chef has brought a taste of her heritage to the Queen City in perhaps the most delicious way possible.

Chef Ammalu Saleh, owner of Serengeti Kitchen, came into the QC Kitchen to make some cilantro chicken meatballs with a mango coconut sauce.

After learning to cook at a young age, Saleh eventually began to make her traditional Tanzanian dishes healthier, and gained a loyal following of customers in the process.

She has traveled throughout different parts of the world, allowing different cuisines to shape and give her food its own unique fixtures.

The meatball recipe can be found below.

Ingredients (serves 4):

For the meatballs: 1 pound lean ground chicken 1 egg ½ cup breadcrumbs 1/2 cup finely diced cilantro 1 red onion, finely diced 1 jalapeño, finely diced 3 cloves garlic, minced 1/2 tablespoon freshly grated ginger 1 teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon turmeric ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper ½ teaspoon salt Freshly ground black pepper ¼ cup coconut oil Diced green onion to garnish

For the coconut mango sauce: 1 (15 ounce) can of coconut milk 1 ½ cup diced mango 2 tablespoons soy sauce

Add-ins: 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced 3/4 cup frozen pea



Directions:

Blend coconut milk, diced mango, and soy sauce until smooth. Set aside. In a large bowl, add the ground chicken, egg, breadcrumbs, cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, garlic, ginger, cumin, turmeric, salt and pepper. Mix and form into golf ball-sized meatballs. Place a large deep skillet over medium-high heat and add in coconut oil. Add the meatballs and brown on all sides, about 5-6 minutes total. You may need to do this in batches, depending on how many meatballs you can fit in your skillet without overcrowding them. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add your mango coconut sauce to the pan with the meatballs. Cover the pan, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, remove lid and gently stir in the peas and red bell pepper. Simmer for 5 more minutes uncovered. Serve with rice or any desire side and garnish using the green onion.

