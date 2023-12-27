PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lanes closed at CLT Airport entrance due to ‘traffic incident,’ officials say

Billy Graham Parkway is an alternate route for drivers to take.
Select lanes of Josh Birmingham Parkway are closed Wednesday night, airport officials said.
Select lanes of Josh Birmingham Parkway are closed Wednesday night, airport officials said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A “traffic incident” has closed lanes at the entrance of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday night, officials said.

Select lanes are closed at the Josh Birmingham Parkway entrance to the airport, according to CLT Airport staff.

The exact nature of the incident was not immediately known. Medic said it did not respond.

Airport officials are asking motorists to drive carefully and allow plenty of time. They added crews are working to reopen the lanes as soon as possible.

Billy Graham Parkway is an alternate route for drivers to take.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

