PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings

Images captured by NASA show a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings. (SOURCE: NASA Hubble Mission Team)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn’s rings.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released the photo showing ghostly shadows on the planet’s rings.

It’s the latest sighting of the “spokes” that continue to baffle scientists.

NASA said the composite photo was taken by the Hubble in October as Saturn was about 850 million miles away.

Astronomers have long known about the perplexing spokes on Saturn’s rings, but over time, observations have revealed the number and appearances of the spokes can vary depending on Saturn’s seasonal cycle.

Similar to Earth, the planet has an axis with a tilt that causes seasonal changes, though NASA said each season on Saturn lasts about seven years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.
I-77 North in Charlotte reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Barry Hertel
Sheriff: Missing Avery County man found dead inside vehicle submerged in river
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Matthew Sean Rowley
Driver arrested after woman killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run, police say
The fire was reported at 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday.
1 dies in fire at Cleveland County home, officials say

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute
A Memphis family is looking for answers after a 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on...
‘You could’ve stopped’: Family looking for answers after teen killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Not that long ago, Emily Faith Kubowski thought she would lose her little daughter Elowen to...
Mother warning others about dangers of rat lungworm disease after nearly losing her child
This video still image provided by KABC-TV shows workers clearing debris across the entrance...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles