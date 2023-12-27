Hill Crest Elementary unveils book vending machine as new reward program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hill Crest Elementary School unveiled its book vending machine, which is stocked for every student to earn a book for an achievement they made during the school year.

“We’ve been working hard to get books in their hands. And then, you know, our school improvement plan is based on raising scores and those sorts of things. And so that’s a piece of it as well, just helping them to become better readers,” Hill Crest Elementary School Librarian Star Baughman said.

Every student at Hill Crest Elementary receives free lunch. Needless to say, teachers said, most students do not have any books of their own at home.

“Many of our students are just arriving from different countries and they speak very little English,” Baughman explained. “So they already have that hurdle to jump through to learn how to read, and then the second thing is lots of them don’t have books at home.”

In fact, as the librarian, Baughman said she has noticed a pattern among students at Hill Crest Elementary.

“Most students like fiction books, but our kids gravitate in our library toward nonfiction,” she said. “Of course, our kids love Dog Man and you know those sorts of graphic novels and picture books, but their real love is nonfiction. And I feel like it’s because our babies lack the experience that nonfiction can bring to your life.”

Hill Crest Elementary Students Unveil Book Vending Machine (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

The big reveal in the school foyer on Dec. 7 came after much speculation as to what was behind the wrapping paper.

“I think it was going to be like a statue or something. Statue of like a cougar,” Hill Crest Elementary School fourth grader Chyna Kelly said.

Fifth grader Alex Ortiz had other ideas.

“I thought it was gonna be a vending machine that has snacks in it or a time machine,” he said.

But when the paper was ripped off, the sounds of cheers could be heard down the hallway.

“I was kind of nervous about ‘OK, are they gonna be disappointed that it’s a book vending machine since it’s not like a claw machine or something like that that they had guessed?’” Baughman said. “But the screams and cries down the hallway and the, you know, the ‘Yeas!’ and the smiles and just to see those babies put those coins in the machine and get out a book, it was amazing!”

Hill Crest Elementary School Librarian Star Baughman (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Students at Hill Crest Elementary have to earn their trip to the vending machine to receive their free book.

“We really don’t want to say you have to do X, Y or Z to earn the coin because as you know, students are all different. They have different abilities, different strengths, different weaknesses and we want to be able to eventually have each kid get a book each year at some point in the school year,” Baughman explained.

Instead, teachers and staff will be looking for opportunities to reward students on a case-by-case basis.

“Our goal was to base that per student you know. It might be a reading goal for you. It might be a math goal for you. It might be you’re a third grader and you still don’t know how to tie your shoes and you’re you’re learning how to do it. Or maybe you have met a behavior goal that you’ve been struggling with,” Baughman said.

Overall, the school’s goal is to continue to encourage students to read and to do it in a kid-friendly way.

“I just wanted our babies to realize that they can dream it. They can do it,” Baughman said.

To donate to the book vending machine to ensure every student has the chance to make a trip to it each year, reach out to the school at 828-437-4258.

Hill Crest Elementary unveils book vending machine ahead of Winter Break to promote reading and ensure each student has a book of their own every school year. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.