First responders save family's Christmas by rescuing gifts from car that crashed in water

First responders "went above and beyond" and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging the gifts, the sheriff's office said.(Volusia Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – First responders in Florida saved Christmas for one family when they rescued a woman and three children who crashed into a ditch full of water with a car full of presents.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office and Ormond Beach firefighters responded to the scene on Interstate 95 at around 11:45 a.m. Monday after the vehicle ran off the highway, struck a pole, rolled, and landed in a ditch with three feet of water.

The vehicle was occupied by a woman and three small children, the oldest of whom was about 5 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bystanders helped the family out of the vehicle before first responders arrived.

The family was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said, but the children’s Christmas gifts were still inside the partially submerged vehicle.

First responders “went above and beyond” and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging the gifts, the sheriff’s office said.

“A human chain was formed, and the firefighters passed the gifts to deputies, who moved them to dry land,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies took the gifts to the sheriff’s office, “where they were sorted, dried, supplemented with a few extra donated gifts, and then brought to the hospital for the children.”

