FBI warns sextortion attempts likely to increase during holiday break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI Charlotte field office is warning parents and teens that sextortion attempts will likely increase during school and holiday breaks.

Officials state that sextortion cases are skyrocketing, especially financial sextortion targeting teenage boys. Between 2022 and 2023, the Charlotte field office saw a 20% increase in reports of sextortion. The number however of victims is much higher and some victims may be hesitant to report the crime.

Sextortion is when adults pose as teens and manipulate or entice victims to produce and share sexually explicit images, then extort victims for additional photos or money.

The FBI says that financial sextortion cases, where the predator (posing as a young girl) uses deception and manipulation to convince a younger males, usually between the ages of 14-17 to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the scammer.

The scammer then reveals that they have made the recordings and attempts to extort the victim for money, threatening the victim to pay or have the explicit photos or videos posted online.

Child sexual abuse material (CSAM) carries heavy penalties, which can include up to a life sentence in federal prison.

“Sometimes we have seen kids stooping into depression, isolating themselves, and committing self-harm, and that is the last thing we want to have happen. Parents need to be intentional with their children when they give them a device. They need to know what that device is, they need to know what applications are on that device, and they need to know who their children are communicating with and explain to them about the dangers,” said Robert M. DeWitt, the special agent in charge of the FBI in North Carolina. “Perpetrators understand how to manipulate and communicate with our kids. Again—it’s their full-time job.”

The FBI states to make the victimization stop, children should tell a trusted adult, a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement. Coming forward to help law enforcement identify the offender may prevent countless other incidents of sexual exploitation to that victim and others.

The FBI provides the following tips to protect children online:

Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.

Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

Be aware that people can pretend to be anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.

Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.

Encourage children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:

Contact local law enforcement or the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov Do not delete anything on your device before law enforcement is able to review it. Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender and can protect other children.

More information about sextortion can be found at fbi.gov/sextortion

