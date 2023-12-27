PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Pedestrian using wheelchair dies after being hit by car in southwest Charlotte

Rontrey Digsby, 37, was identified as the man who died.
Rontrey Digsby, 37, was identified as the deceased person.
Rontrey Digsby, 37, was identified as the deceased person.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian died on Monday, Dec. 18, from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car in a southwest Charlotte crash two weeks prior, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Rontrey Digsby, 37, was identified as the man who died. Authorities say the collision happened on Tuesday, Dec. 5, around 9:15 a.m. along Contemporary Place near South Tryon Street.

Police confirmed Digsby, who was traveling in a motorized wheelchair through The Addison at South Tryon’s parking lot, was hit by a Toyota Camry and rushed to Atrium Health Main. From there, he was treated and eventually released.

About two weeks later, on Monday, Dec. 18, officials were informed Digsby requested Medic due to injury complications from the incident. He was rushed back to Atrium Health Main, where he was later pronounced deceased.

CRIME: 2 ‘young people’ killed in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say

The police department immediately began an investigation after being informed of Digsby’s death, and do not believe speed or impairment are factors in the collision.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.
I-77 North in Charlotte reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Barry Hertel
Sheriff: Missing Avery County man found dead inside vehicle submerged in river
Matthew Sean Rowley
Driver arrested after woman killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run, police say
Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery
The Kirkley Family celebrates Christmas at home in Lancaster, South Carolina, after spending...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU

Latest News

Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater
WBTV News at Noon
Police: 2 ‘young people’ killed in northeast Charlotte shooting
The fire was reported at 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday.
1 dies in fire at Cleveland County home, officials say
Two people have been charged in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.
Woman arrested in connection with 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte