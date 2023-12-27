CMPD: Pedestrian using wheelchair dies after being hit by car in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian died on Monday, Dec. 18, from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car in a southwest Charlotte crash two weeks prior, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Rontrey Digsby, 37, was identified as the man who died. Authorities say the collision happened on Tuesday, Dec. 5, around 9:15 a.m. along Contemporary Place near South Tryon Street.

Police confirmed Digsby, who was traveling in a motorized wheelchair through The Addison at South Tryon’s parking lot, was hit by a Toyota Camry and rushed to Atrium Health Main. From there, he was treated and eventually released.

About two weeks later, on Monday, Dec. 18, officials were informed Digsby requested Medic due to injury complications from the incident. He was rushed back to Atrium Health Main, where he was later pronounced deceased.

CRIME: 2 ‘young people’ killed in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say

The police department immediately began an investigation after being informed of Digsby’s death, and do not believe speed or impairment are factors in the collision.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.