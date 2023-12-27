PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Pedestrian run over, killed by car in east Charlotte hit-and-run on Christmas

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was run over and killed by a car after an east Charlotte hit-and-run on Christmas day, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Sheridan Brown, 36, was identified as the victim. Authorities say the incident happened around 7:50 p.m. along North Sharon Amity Road near Albemarle Road.

Police say they found Brown on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Medic rushed him to Novant Health Main, and shortly before 10 p.m., he was pronounced deceased.

Investigation revealed Brown was lying down in the roadway when a silver four-door sedan ran him over and fled the scene. Officers say Brown wore dark clothing during the collision and was not on a crosswalk.

RELATED: Pedestrian using wheelchair dies after being hit by car in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

It is unknown if impairment was a factor for either Brown or the driver; however, speed did not appear to be the cause.

