CMPD: Missing 36-year-old man found dead, no foul play suspected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 36-year-old man has been found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials state that no foul play is suspected.

CMPD states that Cedric Watts was last seen in the 800 block of Villa Court on Wednesday, Dec. 20. and was last seen leaving the area in a Lyft rideshare.

At this time CMPD is not releasing how or where he was found.

