PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Missing 36-year-old man found dead, no foul play suspected

Cedric Watts was last seen on Dec. 20 leaving in a Lyft.
Cedric Watts was last seen on Dec. 20 leaving in a Lyft.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 36-year-old man has been found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials state that no foul play is suspected.

CMPD states that Cedric Watts was last seen in the 800 block of Villa Court on Wednesday, Dec. 20. and was last seen leaving the area in a Lyft rideshare.

At this time CMPD is not releasing how or where he was found.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.
I-77 North in Charlotte reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Barry Hertel
Sheriff: Missing Avery County man found dead inside vehicle submerged in river
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Matthew Sean Rowley
Driver arrested after woman killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run, police say
Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery

Latest News

Car Crash
CMPD: Pedestrian run over, killed by car in east Charlotte hit-and-run on Christmas
Select lanes of Josh Birmingham Parkway are closed Wednesday night, airport officials said.
Lanes closed at CLT Airport entrance due to ‘traffic incident,’ officials say
Pedestrian struck and killed in East Charlotte
CMPD identifies pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in east Charlotte
Cedric Watts was last seen on Dec. 20 leaving in a Lyft.
CMPD: Missing 36-year-old man found dead, no foul play suspected