CMPD identifies pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a vehicle struck and killed a person in east Charlotte.

CMPD says the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, December 22 in the 3600 block of Central Avenue near Eastway Drive.

Officials state when officers arrived on scene they located a silver Kia Rio in the roadway with front end damage and male under the vehicle.

CMPD identified the pedestrian as Christopher Aery, 79.

Police say crews pronounced Aery dead at the scene upon arrival.

Investigators stated that Aery was crossing Central Avenue in an area without a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

Officials state as Aery was crossing, he fell forward into the path of the Kia Rio which was traveling east on Central Avenue.

