CMPD: Victim identified in Christmas Eve shooting in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killedd in a shooting in northwest Charlotte on Christmas Eve, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane.

CMPD stated that officers found a man inside his vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Officials have identified the victim as Maurice Higgins, 40.

The investigation remains ongoing.

