Charlotte advocate continues crusade to get suicide prevention signs installed in parking decks

For the past several years Fonda Bryant, a mental health and suicide prevention advocate, has been working to get suicide prevention signs installed in parking decks around the city of Charlotte.

She spoke to WBTV in a recent interview about her efforts.

“For me, if I can get these signs up from the bottom to the top, then that means that somebody when they come in the parking deck, they’re gonna see, ‘Hey you’re not by yourself. Somebody cares about you. Just pick up the phone and dial a number and get the help that you need’,” explained Bryant.

Bryant, who is a mother and grandmother, acknowledges that she has struggled with her own mental health. She said she has twice considered taking her own life and family members helped to save her. She said that working to prevent suicide is how she has chosen to respond in a positive way.

“It’s just very important to me because somebody helped save my life,” Bryant told WBTV.

Bryant’s signs are bright green and contain a simple message: “You’re not alone.” Each sign also includes a phone number for the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

She said she has chosen to target parking decks for her signs because of a report she read that contained data about suicides in parking facilities. According to that 2019 report from the International Parking and Mobility Institute, 51 percent of parking organizations that were surveyed had experienced a suicide or suicide attempt.

“It’s very secluded. No one’s going to come up to you in here and say, “Hey it looks like you’ve been sitting here for a while’,” explained Bryant.

The advocate explained that there was a four-year period where six suicides had happened in Charlotte’s Center City Green parking deck. Bryant said she got approval for her suicide prevention signs to be added to the parking deck in March of 2019. She said that since the signs were added, there has only been one suicide in the parking deck. She said that December 23 marked three years without a suicide in the deck.

“It makes me want to cry, but not crying in a bad way, crying in a good way,” said Bryant. “When somebody helps you, I think you should turn around and help someone else and so that’s my goal is just turning around and helping others.”

She said her signs are now in twelve parking decks across the city and she’s aiming to get them in more.

“I’m very proud. Like I tell everybody, my signature is across the Charlotte skyline and that’s a wonderful, wonderful feeling,” she added.

She said her ultimate goal is to help get federal legislation that requires parking decks to have suicide prevention signs.

