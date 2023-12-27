1 dies in fire at Cleveland County home, officials say

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was pronounced dead after being removed from a burning home in Cleveland County on Tuesday night, fire officials said.

Crews were called to the fire on Cap Wright Road around 9:46 p.m., according to information from Cleveland County Emergency Management.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and confirmed one man was still inside the home.

First responders were able to get the elderly man outside of the house, but CPR was unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to emergency management.

One other man was inside the home at the time of the fire and said they were both asleep and awoken by smoke detectors, a news release stated.

The man said he tried to rescue the victim but was overcome by smoke and unable to do so, according to emergency management. He got out of the home unharmed, with minor smoke inhalation.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Emergency management said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

