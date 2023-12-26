PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Weather impacting holiday air travel across the country

In Charlotte, more than 160 flights were delayed on Christmas Day.
By Faith Alford
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people are returning home from their holiday travels on Tuesday, and could run into a snag or two at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

According to FlightAware, 167 flights were delayed on Christmas Day, making up 13% of all flights in and out of the Queen City.

Much of it had to do with storms in other parts of the country. Powerful storms in the plains and Midwest put more than 725,000 people under a blizzard warning. With some of that still being felt today, it is still causing issues.

So far on Tuesday morning, there have been only a handful of delays in Charlotte.

Officials said for anyone flying out of Charlotte-Douglas, arrive at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights, or three hours early for international travel.

The free CLT app shows how long TSA lines are, as well as if there is any available parking.

Related: Tips for holiday air travelers

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery
Movie Screening
Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte
United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
The Kirkley Family celebrates Christmas at home in Lancaster, South Carolina, after spending...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby

Latest News

The Kirkley Family celebrates Christmas at home in Lancaster, South Carolina, after spending...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU
“Home for the holidays” has a whole new meaning after the NICU was their home away from home...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU
Mayson’s parents characterize having a baby on Christmas as magical.
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby
Joe Greene has served as the Santa at the 161 Flea Market for more than 20 years.
‘Make people happy’: Gaston Co. Santa receives new kidney after years of waiting