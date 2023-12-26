PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheriff: Missing Avery County man found dead inside vehicle submerged in river

Barry Hertel
Barry Hertel(Avery County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Avery County Sheriff’s Office stated that a missing Avery County man was found dead inside car submerged in river.

Officials state that Barry Hertel, 71, was reportedly last seen on Friday, December 22 at Lowe’s Hardware in the Banner Elk area of Avery County.

The sheriff’s office stated on Tuesday, Dec. 26 around 9:30 a.m. they received a call in regarding a vehicle in the river off NC 194 near Sam Eller Road.

When deputies arrived on scene along with emergency personnel they saw a silver vehicle in the river partially submerged with a male occupant inside.

Deputies were able to determine that the vehicle belonged to Hertel and they confirmed that he had died.

The NC State Highway Patrol will be conducting an investigation into the motor vehicle collision that resulted in a single fatality.

