Rain, warmer temps start off the week before cold weather returns

The forecast will dry out as Tuesday moves along.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy end to Christmas, precipitation is starting off the day after, although things will dry out as the day goes on.

A Flood Watch is in place in the mountains on Tuesday morning due to the rain. In Charlotte, as much as 1-2 inches will have fallen by the time the rain stops.

After Tuesday, the forecast will dry out some and highs will be near 60 degrees over the next few days.

By Friday, chillier weather will return for the weekend, with New Year’s Eve looking clear but cold.

A Flood Watch* is in effect through Wednesday morning for the highlighted area in green.
