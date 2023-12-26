Officials: Two dogs killed in north Charlotte house fire
The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Canipe Drive near Hucks Road.
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two dogs died in a north Charlotte house fire Tuesday morning, according to Charlotte Fire.
Officials say firefighters controlled the blaze in 12 minutes; however, two canines were pronounced deceased.
No civilians or firefighters were hurt, and the fire remains under investigation.
