Multi-vehicle crash closes I-77 North in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle crash closed I-77 North in Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.

Officials urge travelers to seek an alternate route and expect the roadway to reopen around 12:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.