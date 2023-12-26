PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-77 North in Charlotte

The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.
The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.
The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.(Courtesy: NCDOT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle crash closed I-77 North in Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened around 11:20 a.m. along the highway at Mile Marker 10.8.

Officials urge travelers to seek an alternate route and expect the roadway to reopen around 12:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery
Movie Screening
Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte
United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
The Kirkley Family celebrates Christmas at home in Lancaster, South Carolina, after spending...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby

Latest News

Traffic leading to the airport around Thanksgiving was a slow-go.
CLT Airport changes looking to alleviate holiday traffic
Many got their holiday trips started on Thursday.
Holiday travel surge begins at CLT Airport
The Plaza east Charlotte closed due to downed power lines
Busy east Charlotte road closed due to downed power lines
Police said The Plaza is closed near Blendwood Drive.
Busy east Charlotte road closed due to downed power lines