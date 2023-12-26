PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Driver arrested after woman killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run, police say

The fatal incident happened Friday night at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Bowman Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver has been charged after a woman was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte this past week, police said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Bowman Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said the woman, 34-year-old Ericka Laronda Jones, was either walking on or crossing South Tryon Street when she was hit by a red Infiniti G37 Sport. The driver allegedly did not stop or call 911, and left the scene.

The Infiniti was found a few blocks away from the crash site and investigators determined 27-year-old Matthew Sean Rowley was the driver. He was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run causing death, and reckless driving.

Records show Rowley was arrested on Saturday and given a bond of $150,000. He posted bond and was released on Sunday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

