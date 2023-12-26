PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Documents: $2K worth of clothes stolen from Gastonia sporting goods store

A police report said the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Cox Road was robbed earlier this month.
A police report stated that four bags of clothes, each valued at $500, were stolen from Dick's...
A police report stated that four bags of clothes, each valued at $500, were stolen from Dick's Sporting Goods.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An estimated $2,000 in merchandise was stolen and additional damage was caused at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Gaston County earlier this month.

A police report shows the alleged robbery happened around Dec. 12 at the location on Cox Road in Gastonia.

The report states that four bags of clothing, each valued at $500, were stolen from the store. A trash compactor door was also preyed open, causing an estimated $200 in damage.

No arrests have been made, according to the report.

Related: Police: 2 pepper spray Walmart employees, try to hit Belmont PD vehicle

Watch continuous news coverage here:

