Documents: $2K worth of clothes stolen from Gastonia sporting goods store

$2K worth of clothes stolen from Gastonia sporting goods store
A police report said the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Cox Road was robbed earlier this month.
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An estimated $2,000 in merchandise was stolen and additional damage was caused at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Gaston County earlier this month.
A police report shows the alleged robbery happened around Dec. 12 at the location on Cox Road in Gastonia.
The report states that four bags of clothing, each valued at $500, were stolen from the store. A trash compactor door was also preyed open, causing an estimated $200 in damage.
No arrests have been made, according to the report.
