Documents: $2K worth of clothes stolen from Gastonia sporting goods store

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An estimated $2,000 in merchandise was stolen and additional damage was caused at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Gaston County earlier this month.

A police report shows the alleged robbery happened around Dec. 12 at the location on Cox Road in Gastonia.

The report states that four bags of clothing, each valued at $500, were stolen from the store. A trash compactor door was also preyed open, causing an estimated $200 in damage.

No arrests have been made, according to the report.

