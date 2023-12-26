PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.(WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) - It was a Christmas morning tragedy in Maryland when a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire.

When firefighters found the family standing outside their home, the family said a young girl was still inside.

Neighbors said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took 75 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

When they were able to get inside, they found the 10-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other family members reportedly lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old boy.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery
Movie Screening
Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte
The Kirkley Family celebrates Christmas at home in Lancaster, South Carolina, after spending...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU
United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby

Latest News

A crashed podcast was among the viral hits of 2023.
Year in review: Biggest viral moments
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week...
Panthers QB Young nominated for Air Player of Week 16 after career-best game
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, said his country is being attacked from seven arenas....
Israeli officials claim they're fighting 'multi-arena war'