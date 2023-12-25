PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby

Mayson’s parents characterize having a baby on Christmas as magical.
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby
Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby(Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill, South Carolina family welcomed a new addition to their family on Christmas Day.

Parents Hannah Harris and Michael Hepler welcomed a healthy eight pound, 11 ounce baby boy measuring at 19 and 3/4 inches at Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill.

The hospital said sweet Mayson Helper was born at 9:34 a.m. to his ecstatic parents.

Mayson’s parents characterize having a baby on Christmas as magical.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery
Movie Screening
Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte
WBTV's Greg Simpson took his camera to North Carolina Wesleyan University where 75 of Ross'...
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit on display in NC
The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane.
CMPD: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead in northwest Charlotte

Latest News

Joe Greene has served as the Santa at the 161 Flea Market for more than 20 years.
‘Make people happy’: Gaston Co. Santa receives new kidney after years of waiting
5 injured in vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte.
5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte
The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane.
CMPD: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead in northwest Charlotte
Barry Hertel
Avery County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man