Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill, South Carolina family welcomed a new addition to their family on Christmas Day.

Parents Hannah Harris and Michael Hepler welcomed a healthy eight pound, 11 ounce baby boy measuring at 19 and 3/4 inches at Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill.

The hospital said sweet Mayson Helper was born at 9:34 a.m. to his ecstatic parents.

Mayson’s parents characterize having a baby on Christmas as magical.

