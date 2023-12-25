Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill family welcomes Christmas Day baby
Mayson’s parents characterize having a baby on Christmas as magical.
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill, South Carolina family welcomed a new addition to their family on Christmas Day.
Parents Hannah Harris and Michael Hepler welcomed a healthy eight pound, 11 ounce baby boy measuring at 19 and 3/4 inches at Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill.
The hospital said sweet Mayson Helper was born at 9:34 a.m. to his ecstatic parents.
