PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

GM pauses sales of Chevy Blazer EV over software issues

General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles...
General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.(GM via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.

GM says the issues were reported by some customers.

The automaker says they are not safety-related nor are they related to the Ultium propulsion system or Google Built-In.

GM says sales of the Blazer EV will resume once they update the software.

Owners will need to bring the vehicle to a dealer to get the update.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
Ariel Anderson
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery
Movie Screening
Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte
The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane.
CMPD: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead in northwest Charlotte
WBTV's Greg Simpson took his camera to North Carolina Wesleyan University where 75 of Ross'...
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit on display in NC

Latest News

For the last two decades, Terry Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not...
Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others
For the last two decades, Terry Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not...
Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others
Joe Greene has served as the Santa at the 161 Flea Market for more than 20 years.
‘Make people happy’: Gaston Co. Santa receives new kidney after years of waiting
5 injured in vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte.
5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte
The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane.
CMPD: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead in northwest Charlotte