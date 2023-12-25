Avery County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Avery County, N.C. (WBTV) - A Missing Endangered Alert has been issued for a missing man in Avery County.

Barry Hertel, 71, was reportedly last seen on Friday, December 22nd at Lowes Hardware in Banner Elk.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hertel is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Hertel is 6′2″, 200 lbs, and has blue eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hertel drives a 2019 Silver Subaru Forester with a North Carolina license plate FFH3876.

Anyone with any information regarding Barry Hertel should call Van Williams at the Avery County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 783-1402.

