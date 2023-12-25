PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Avery County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Missing Man In Avery County, N.C.
Missing Man In Avery County, N.C.(Albrecht, Jennifer | Avery County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Avery County, N.C. (WBTV) - A Missing Endangered Alert has been issued for a missing man in Avery County.

Barry Hertel, 71, was reportedly last seen on Friday, December 22nd at Lowes Hardware in Banner Elk.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hertel is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Hertel is 6′2″, 200 lbs, and has blue eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hertel drives a 2019 Silver Subaru Forester with a North Carolina license plate FFH3876.

Anyone with any information regarding Barry Hertel should call Van Williams at the Avery County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 783-1402.

