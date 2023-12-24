Rapper DaBaby returns to Charlotte for the annual ‘Santa Baby Christmas Giveaway’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, hundreds of people, if not thousands lined up along Eastway Drive in Charlotte for a chance to meet Johnathan Kirk, who is best known as a rapper named DaBaby.

For the past few years, Kirk has hosted the annual ‘Santa Baby Christmas Giveaway’ event. This year’s event was held at the Eastway Drive Church of God.

He said it’s important for him to return to the Queen City to give back.

“My birthday and Christmas have always been kinda like a combined thing so I’m used to it, and now I’m just in the position to give back and come through like Santa Claus you know, and drop it off for the kids man and help families in need,” said Kirk.

During the event, families were able to meet and greet with the DaBaby, speak with Santa Claus, and pick out toys and clothes to go home with.

“From Barbies, bummer cars, Hot Wheel sets, scooters, bikes, TVs. I wanted to get a lot of stuff that just encourages kids to get interactive, get outside, and move more,” Kirk continued.

Parents like Thomas Moultrie were taken back by the amount of generosity Kirk showed during the event.

“It make me feel real good to see him doing this for the community and giving back to the kids and stuff on his birthday. You really don’t see someone doing that on their birthday. Mr. Baby, I appreciate everything you’re doing for all of the kids. Keep it up. More blessings to you.” shared Moultrie.

Organizers of the event shared with WBTV that aside from all of the gifts that were given away on Saturday, there was also a raffle for a few families to have their rent paid.

As for the man helping to serve the Christmas joy, Kirk said just having the ability to host the event is a gift within itself.

“This is nothing short of a blessing. This is the biggest gift I think I could ask for,” said Kirk.

