PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead in northwest Charlotte

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searched for a missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte for...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searched for a missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte for several hours early Tuesday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead in a shooting in northwest Charlotte on Christmas Eve, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane.

CMPD stated that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
The robbery happened on Thursday.
Report: Over $25K stolen during daytime armed robbery in Charlotte
WBTV's Greg Simpson took his camera to North Carolina Wesleyan University where 75 of Ross'...
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit on display in NC
CMPD states that the homicide occurred in the 6400 block of Hermsley Road.
1 female dead in southwest Charlotte stabbing; suspect arrested
Car crashes into QuikTrip off E W.T. Harris Blvd.
1 person injured after car crashes into QuikTrip in east Charlotte

Latest News

Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son; ruled incompetent for trial, records show
Movie Screening
Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte
“This is home,” Barrino said. “Where I was raised. This is where I was brought up. I still...
Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte
Rapper DaBaby returns to Charlotte for the annual ‘Santa Baby Christmas Giveaway
Rapper DaBaby returns to Charlotte for the annual ‘Santa Baby Christmas Giveaway’