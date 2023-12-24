CMPD: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead in a shooting in northwest Charlotte on Christmas Eve, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane.

CMPD stated that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

