Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman has been arrested for a bank robbery in Matthews, NC, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Officials state that on Saturday, Dec. 23 around 9:20 a.m. officers responded to the Truist Bank in the 3000 block of Fincher Farm Road regarding a report of a robbery.

The bank staff told officers that an unknown woman came into the bank and demanded cash before fleeing the scene in a black sedan.

Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robebry. (Matthews Police Department)

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Ariel Anderson, 29, of Charlotte.

Matthews Police stated that detectives were able to locate Anderson and arrest her.

Anderson has been charged with common law robbery and was transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail and is held on $10K secured bond.

