PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robbery

Anderson has been charged with common law robbery and is held on $10K secured bond.
Ariel Anderson
Ariel Anderson(Matthews Police Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman has been arrested for a bank robbery in Matthews, NC, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Officials state that on Saturday, Dec. 23 around 9:20 a.m. officers responded to the Truist Bank in the 3000 block of Fincher Farm Road regarding a report of a robbery.

The bank staff told officers that an unknown woman came into the bank and demanded cash before fleeing the scene in a black sedan.

Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robebry.
Charlotte woman arrested in Matthews bank robebry.(Matthews Police Department)

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Ariel Anderson, 29, of Charlotte.

Matthews Police stated that detectives were able to locate Anderson and arrest her.

Anderson has been charged with common law robbery and was transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail and is held on $10K secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
The robbery happened on Thursday.
Report: Over $25K stolen during daytime armed robbery in Charlotte
WBTV's Greg Simpson took his camera to North Carolina Wesleyan University where 75 of Ross'...
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit on display in NC
CMPD states that the homicide occurred in the 6400 block of Hermsley Road.
1 female dead in southwest Charlotte stabbing; suspect arrested
Car crashes into QuikTrip off E W.T. Harris Blvd.
1 person injured after car crashes into QuikTrip in east Charlotte

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searched for a missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte for...
CMPD: Christmas Eve shooting leaves 1 dead in northwest Charlotte
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son; ruled incompetent for trial, records show
Movie Screening
Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte
“This is home,” Barrino said. “Where I was raised. This is where I was brought up. I still...
Fantasia hosts screening of The Color Purple in Charlotte