5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte

Two people have life threatening injuries and the other three have serious injuries.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte on Christmas eve morning.

Medic states that two people have life threatening injuries and the other three have serious injuries.

The vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of North Sharon Amity and Monroe Road.

