PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Vanilla Ice partied with drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 90s, didn’t know who he was

FILE - Vanilla Ice performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at...
FILE - Vanilla Ice performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By TMX News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Thirty years after drug lord Pablo Escobar was killed by police in Medellin, Colombia, Vanilla Ice has revealed they were once friends, because he “didn’t have Google” back then.

During a recent interview with VlatTV, the 56-year-old “Ice Ice Baby” rapper said he had no idea who Escobar and the Cocaine Cowboys were when he partied with them “many, many times” in the early 1990s when he lived in Miami, Florida.

“We were all friends,” said Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle. “They would land helicopters in my house constantly, on Star Island.”

“The Medellín Cartel leader and his cocaine smugglers would “come into my house. I had food just for them in the refrigerators,” Vanilla Ice said.

“They would take me in the helicopter, we’d go to these great events and race boats and look at all the cool stuff that they were making,” he said. “And I never questioned. We didn’t have Google. I don’t know who these people are. I thought they were businessmen. They liked to race boats like I did.”

The rapper acknowledged that by today’s standards, it sounds “ridiculous” that he wouldn’t have known who Escobar was.

“This sounds ridiculous. First of all, like, I had no Google,” he said. “You don’t go up to people and go, ‘What do you do for a living?’ I have no idea, bro. Guy’s loaded… We’d go out and race boats. We were always on boats. There was always a bunch of bikinis floating around everywhere.”

In an interview with TMZ, Vanilla Ice said their shared love of speed boats fueled their friendship, and he credited the drug lord with spurring “innovation” in boat racing by pouring so much money into the sport, bringing it into the mainstream.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
The robbery happened on Thursday.
Report: Over $25K stolen during daytime armed robbery in Charlotte
Vera Brown, left, and David Warden, right, both turned themselves in on Thursday.
2 charged in Gastonia Walmart parking lot crash that killed mother
The two-year-long investigation ended with 14 people being sentenced to prison.
14 sentenced in major Charlotte drug trafficking ring
A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin on Friday morning.
USGS: Low-magnitude earthquake shakes central South Carolina

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has...
Cost of ’12 days of Christmas’ hits record high
As the holidays approach, Way.com analyzed a Statista survey of over 1,000 US adults to...
Ho-Ho-Hold on!: Unwrapping the most desired Christmas 2023 gifts
Santa’s reindeer have been cleared to legally enter the United States to deliver gifts for...
USDA clears Santa’s reindeer to legally enter the U.S. for Christmas deliveries