PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year

FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A string of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows in various cities have been canceled, according to multiple reports.

People Magazine said the comedian first canceled a show at the Beacon Theater in New York City on Friday as reported on the theater’s Instagram story. Deadline reported ticket holders were notified in an email two hours before the event was to begin.

On Ticketmaster, it appears that all of Davidson’s shows until Jan. 6 have been canceled, including shows in Atlanta, Louisville and San Antonio.

Other venues also began reporting cancellations, including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.

Information on why the shows have been canceled is limited, with many venues claiming “unforeseen circumstances” as the cause.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
The robbery happened on Thursday.
Report: Over $25K stolen during daytime armed robbery in Charlotte
Vera Brown, left, and David Warden, right, both turned themselves in on Thursday.
2 charged in Gastonia Walmart parking lot crash that killed mother
The two-year-long investigation ended with 14 people being sentenced to prison.
14 sentenced in major Charlotte drug trafficking ring
A stray bullet struck a CATS bus on Friday afternoon, seriously injuring the driver.
CATS bus driver hit by stray bullet in Charlotte, police say

Latest News

One family is grateful they are all safe this Christmas after their son alerted them of a fire...
10-year-old helps save his family from a house fire days before Christmas
One family is grateful they are all safe this Christmas after their son alerted them of a fire...
10-year-old helps save his family from a house fire, days befor Christmas
A man was caught on camera stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man caught on video stealing protected fish from tank at Bass Pro Shops
A man is accused of stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man accused of stealing protected fish from Bass Pro Shops