First Alert for Rain Christmas Day, Tuesday

Sunshine and milder conditions are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Christmas Eve Day.
7 day forecast
7 day forecast(WBTV)
By Eric Garlick
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine and milder conditions are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, Christmas Eve Day.

Lows overnight will dip down into the 30s and 40s this weekend and highs will be in the low 60s Today, before inching up into the mid-60s on Sunday. Christmas Eve will be mild with quiet weather conditions. However, things change on Christmas day.

  • Today: A nice start to the weekend. Highs in the 60s.
  • Weekend: Lots of sunshine, Temps well above average.
  • Christmas Day & Tuesday: First Alert: Tracking rain and thunderstorms

Earlier in the week, we gave the First Alert for Monday and Tuesday because of rain and even thunderstorm chances across the area.

First Alert for Christmas Day & Tuesday.
First Alert for Christmas Day & Tuesday.(WBTV)

Christmas Eve and Christmas will be dry for most, but rain chances will increase through the day on Christmas. There’s zero chance of it being a white Christmas in the Charlotte area, as highs will be in the upper 50s/low 60s.

Christmas Day forecast.
Christmas Day forecast.(WBTV)

There may even be a few thunderstorms around Tuesday with highs in the 60s with the heaviest rain moving through during the morning hours on Tuesday.

Dry, more seasonal weather will return for the better part of next week after Tuesday’s rain tapers down.

Monday and Tuesday forecast.
Monday and Tuesday forecast.(WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

