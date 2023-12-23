PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Father, 6-year-old daughter die of hypothermia after going missing on road trip

According to the Calhoun County coroner, 42-year-old Jason Murph and his 6-year-old daughter Michelle died of hypothermia. (Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - South Carolina authorities say a father and daughter who were found dead earlier this week died of hypothermia.

According to the Calhoun County coroner, autopsy results for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father, Jason Murph, 42, were inconclusive but the determination was made based on weather elements.

The pair had no suspicious injuries, and foul play was not suspected.

Michelle and Jason Murph were reported missing on Dec. 16.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were found dead near their crashed truck last Monday.

The truck was found in a field damaged and burned. Police K-9s found the father and daughter’s bodies about 50 yards away.

Quentin Murph, Jason Murph’s cousin, said he is confused about how the two ended up at that location because the area was not on the route to their destination.

He said the two were heading from Blythewood to Orangeburg to visit Jason Murph’s mom, but they never made it.

“We’re sorry we weren’t there to maybe help you during the time you needed us the most,” he said. “I just want to say we love you and we’ll always keep you in our fondest memories.”

