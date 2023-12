CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered minor injuries after their car crashed into a QuikTrip in east Charlotte Friday night, according to Medic.

Car crashes into QuikTrip off east W.T. Harris Blvd. (Viewer submitted)

The car crash occurred at the corner of East W.T. Harris Blvd. and the Plaza around 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

