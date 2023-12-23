1 female dead in southwest Charlotte homicide, CMPD investigating
CMPD states that the homicide occurred in the 6400 block of Hermsley Road.
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
Officials state that one female was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.