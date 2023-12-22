PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit on display in NC

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The world’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit is on display now in Rocky Mount.

It runs through Jan. 4.

Ross is best known for teaching many us how to paint through his TV show.

WBTV’s Greg Simpson took his camera to North Carolina Wesleyan University where 75 of Ross’ paintings are on display.

