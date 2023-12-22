PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
USGS: Low-magnitude earthquake shakes central South Carolina

The 2.2-magnitude quake was reported near Elgin early Friday morning.
A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin on Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WBTV) - A low-magnitude earthquake shook part of central South Carolina early Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The 2.2-magnitude quake was reported around 3:15 a.m., with an epicenter about five kilometers southeast of Elgin.

Weak shaking was felt as far away as Maryland, with several areas in the central part of the state feeling the effects.

USGS data shows the earthquake happened less than three kilometers below the surface.

According to the agency’s intensity scale, the earthquake was not big enough to cause any damage.

