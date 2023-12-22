USGS: Low-magnitude earthquake shakes central South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTV) - A low-magnitude earthquake shook part of central South Carolina early Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The 2.2-magnitude quake was reported around 3:15 a.m., with an epicenter about five kilometers southeast of Elgin.

USGS reports a magnitude 2.2 #earthquake occurred 3.5 miles ESE of Elgin, South Carolina, at 3:16 a.m. (12-22-23). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/OkwxbRXUBV pic.twitter.com/zxyKWWkuWG — SC Emergency Management Division (@SCEMD) December 22, 2023

Weak shaking was felt as far away as Maryland, with several areas in the central part of the state feeling the effects.

USGS data shows the earthquake happened less than three kilometers below the surface.

According to the agency’s intensity scale, the earthquake was not big enough to cause any damage.

Related: NWS: Tornado touched down in Wake County, no injuries reported

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.