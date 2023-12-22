PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Terrible tragedy’: 3-month-old, father dead in reported murder-suicide in Anderson Co.

A three-month old baby and the baby's father are dead in what police believe is a murder-suicide. The incident occurred along Cherokee Road in the Belton area
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a 3-month-old and her father died Thursday following a shooting in the Belton area.

Deputies from the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened along Cherokee Road on Thursday afternoon.

The Coroner’s Office explained that the father, 21-year-old Iziah Murray, was there for supervised visitation with the 3-month-old, Zaila Murray, when the incident happened.

According to officials, the father usually sits in the car with his family, and they spend time with the baby. However, when he arrived Thursday afternoon and met with the child’s mother, he allegedly shot the 3-month-old before turning the gun on himself.

Deputies said Iziah Murray doesn’t have a criminal history.

