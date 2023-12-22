Temperatures warm up into the weekend before rain returns Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are warming up some just in time for Christmas, with dry weather holding up until the big day.

Friday will start off chilly, near freezing, in Charlotte with temperatures warming to the upper 50s.

Similar starts are forecast on Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching the lower 60s.

A First Alert has been issued for Christmas Day, with up to an inch and a half of rain possible. Gusty winds reaching 20-30 mph are also possible. The following day, a First Alert is also in place due to a chance for more rain and thunderstorms.

After Tuesday, the forecast will clear up some, with a relatively warmer week in store next week.

