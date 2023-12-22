PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tasting sweet treats with the historic Albemarle Sweet Shop

The century-old bake shop recently moved into a brand-new building.
The century-old bake shop recently moved into a brand-new building.
By Brian Stephenson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QC Life) - A mix of old and new is proving to be a sweet recipe for success for a century-old business in Albemarle.

The Albemarle Sweet Shop recently moved to a brand-new building and the owners brought some of their historic past into the present.

Customers still have time to get cookies for Santa and the other sweet treats this holiday season.

The bakery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

