Sheriff: Drug arrest leads to discovery of child sexual abuse material in Iredell Co.

The man is facing a list of charges, including drug offenses and child sexual exploitation.
Brian Dean McGarity
Brian Dean McGarity(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man arrested on drug charges in Iredell County was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) after further investigation, deputies said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the man, 42-year-old Brian Dean McGarity, after receiving reports of illegal drug activity in the area of the Best In Town motel on West Front Street in Statesville.

Investigators conducted surveillance in the area to confirm the activity, and upon doing so, conducted a traffic stop on McGarity on Dec. 6. A search of his vehicle led to the seizure of nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine and an additional amount of fentanyl.

Deputies said that McGarity, who had several active warrants, lied about his identity during the stop before they were eventually able to correctly identify and arrest him.

Following his arrest, he was charged with the following offenses:

  • Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine
  • Felony possession of fentanyl
  • Misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
  • Absconding probation warrants

He was given a $176,000 secured bond for the drug charges.

As the investigation into McGarity continued, deputies said his phone was searched and was found to have contained “numerous images of child sexual abuse material.”

On Dec. 20, he was charged with 10 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond for those charges was set at an additional $75,000, bringing his total bond to more than $250,000.

Records show that he is still in jail.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

