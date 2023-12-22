Report: Over $25K stolen during daytime armed robbery in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for the person who stole tens of thousands of dollars from an armored truck employee during an armed robbery in southeast Charlotte.

The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank branch on South Sharon Amity Road around 11:44 a.m. Thursday, according to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The victim, who is listed in the police report as a Brinks employee, told officers that the thief robbed him at gunpoint.

Brinks operates armored security trucks across the country.

According to the report, the thief got away with $22,000 in $20 bills, $3,000 in $5 bills and $2,000 in $1 bills. All of the cash was inside black boxes.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.