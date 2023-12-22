PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Report: Over $25K stolen during daytime armed robbery in Charlotte

The victim, who is listed in the police report as a Brinks employee, told officers that the thief robbed him at gunpoint.
The robbery happened on Thursday.
The robbery happened on Thursday.(Source: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for the person who stole tens of thousands of dollars from an armored truck employee during an armed robbery in southeast Charlotte.

The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank branch on South Sharon Amity Road around 11:44 a.m. Thursday, according to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The victim, who is listed in the police report as a Brinks employee, told officers that the thief robbed him at gunpoint.

Brinks operates armored security trucks across the country.

According to the report, the thief got away with $22,000 in $20 bills, $3,000 in $5 bills and $2,000 in $1 bills. All of the cash was inside black boxes.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
Viewer David Perry sent in a video showing the aftermath of the crash. Two people have now...
2 charged in Gastonia Walmart parking lot crash that killed mother
Shannon Thomas Galloway
Authorities capture escaped Gaston County inmate
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

Brian Dean McGarity
Sheriff: Drug arrest leads to discovery of child sexual abuse material in Iredell Co.
Joe Greene has served as the Santa at the 161 Flea Market for more than 20 years.
‘Make people happy’: Gaston Co. Santa receives new kidney after years of waiting
A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin on Friday morning.
USGS: Low-magnitude earthquake shakes central South Carolina
Over 200 kids are signed up to receive gifts through Block Love Charlotte on Christmas Day.
‘Let’s bring some joy’: Boxes of toys stolen from Block Love Charlotte’s Christmas toy drive
Joe Greene has served as the Santa at the 161 Flea Market for more than 20 years.
‘Make people happy’: Gaston Co. Santa receives new kidney after years of waiting