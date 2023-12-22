Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Remains that were found in Galax, Virginia, in 2022 have been identified as those of a 5-year-old boy who disappeared from Grayson County in 2003.

Logan Bowman was reported missing in January 2003.

His biological mother, Cynthia Davis, and her then-boyfriend, Dennis Schermerhorn, were charged in 2003 by Grayson County authorities in connection with Logan’s disappearance, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

The agency says new charges are anticipated now that the boy’s remains have been found.

The body was found on Sept. 6, 2022, when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Iron Ridge Road in Galax, where remains were found in a wooded area. The investigation indicated the remains had been there for “an extended period of time,” according to officials.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office used Othram, “a private company based in Texas that specializes in forensic-grade genome sequencing and forensic genetic genealogy,” investigators said. The company developed a full DNA profile, which allowed the use of forensic genetic genealogy and two direct DNA comparisons of family members to identify the boy’s remains.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said multiple state and federal agencies assisted in the case.

