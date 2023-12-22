Police: 2 pepper spray Walmart employees, try to hit Belmont PD vehicle

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dyshaune Boyd, left, and Jaqualla Monique Qua Simmons, right were both taken into custody on Friday.(Source: Belmont Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people are facing charges after a call for a theft and assault at a Belmont Walmart led to a vehicle chase.

Officers responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday to the store on Hawley Avenue for a larceny call where the suspects also pepper sprayed and tried to hit employees with a vehicle, according to the Belmont Police Department.

Police attempted to stop the suspects, but the driver refused and tried to strike a Belmont Police vehicle, department officials said.

Officers chased after the suspect vehicle, which struck another motorist on Wilkinson Boulevard near the Catawba River Bridge, according to Belmont Police. That driver was not injured in the collision.

Police later apprehended the suspects, identified as driver Jaqualla Monique Qua Simmons, 29, and Dyshaune Boyd, 28, after a short foot chase.

Simmons, according to the department, faces the following charges:

  • Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Felony flee to elude arrest
  • Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
  • Driving while license is revoked
  • Reckless driving to endanger
  • Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon (three counts)
  • Failure to stop at a steady red light

Boyd, who was taken to the hospital for minor injuries he sustained, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

