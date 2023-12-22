Police: 2 pepper spray Walmart employees, try to hit Belmont PD vehicle

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people are facing charges after a call for a theft and assault at a Belmont Walmart led to a vehicle chase.

Officers responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday to the store on Hawley Avenue for a larceny call where the suspects also pepper sprayed and tried to hit employees with a vehicle, according to the Belmont Police Department.

Police attempted to stop the suspects, but the driver refused and tried to strike a Belmont Police vehicle, department officials said.

Officers chased after the suspect vehicle, which struck another motorist on Wilkinson Boulevard near the Catawba River Bridge, according to Belmont Police. That driver was not injured in the collision.

Police later apprehended the suspects, identified as driver Jaqualla Monique Qua Simmons, 29, and Dyshaune Boyd, 28, after a short foot chase.

Simmons, according to the department, faces the following charges:

Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony flee to elude arrest

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Driving while license is revoked

Reckless driving to endanger

Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon (three counts)

Failure to stop at a steady red light

Boyd, who was taken to the hospital for minor injuries he sustained, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

