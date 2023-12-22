PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in east Charlotte

Pedestrian struck and killed in East Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating after a vehicle struck and killed a person.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says the crash happened around 5:45 P.M. Friday evening at 3600 Central Avenue. That’s near Eastway Drive.

Police say crews pronounced one person dead at the scene upon arrival.

CMPD says Central Avenue is currently shut down in both directions at the scene. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

