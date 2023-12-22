Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating after a vehicle struck and killed a person.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says the crash happened around 5:45 P.M. Friday evening at 3600 Central Avenue. That’s near Eastway Drive.

Police say crews pronounced one person dead at the scene upon arrival.

CMPD says Central Avenue is currently shut down in both directions at the scene. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.