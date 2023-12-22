Making Christmas cocktails with The Public House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One way to enjoy the holidays is by sipping on a nice, smooth drink.

To help give some ideas, Russ Johnson of The Public House came by the QC Kitchen to mix up some Christmas cocktails.

The drinks are perfect for Christmas dinner, or just to enjoy while entertaining company.

Watch our segment above to see how you can make the drinks yourself.

Related: Making a holiday-themed cocktail with Backstage Lounge

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.