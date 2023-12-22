PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Making Christmas cocktails with The Public House

The drinks are perfect for Christmas dinner, or just to enjoy while entertaining company.
The drinks are perfect for Christmas dinner, or just to enjoy while entertaining company.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One way to enjoy the holidays is by sipping on a nice, smooth drink.

To help give some ideas, Russ Johnson of The Public House came by the QC Kitchen to mix up some Christmas cocktails.

The drinks are perfect for Christmas dinner, or just to enjoy while entertaining company.

Watch our segment above to see how you can make the drinks yourself.

