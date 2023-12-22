PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Make people happy’: Gaston Co. Santa receives new kidney after years of waiting

Joe Greene has served as the Santa at the 161 Flea Market for more than 20 years.
Gaston County Santa Joe Greene
Gaston County Santa Joe Greene(Atrium Health)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Santa Claus is coming to town with a new kidney this year, nearly half a decade after learning one of his was failing.

Joe Greene, who has served for more than 20 years as the Santa at the 161 Flea Market in Gaston County, called Christmas one of his “most treasured times of the year.”

“That’s just what’s in my heart is to make people happy,” he said through Atrium Health.

Greene learned of his kidney failure in 2019, and after meeting with doctors, developed a care plan until he could get a kidney. In a 2022 interview, he said that at one point, he thought he had a donor but it fell through.

Earlier this year, he received the transplant after a family friend secretly underwent tests to find out if she was a match.

“You never think you’re going to operate on Santa Claus, but we are excited that we are able to help him get back to feeling better to share his joy with the world,” Dr. Roger Denny said.

Now months removed from his surgery, Atrium said Greene is “feeling healthy and making children’s spirits bright again.”

He has returned to his post as the flea market’s Santa, and can be visited from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday and Sunday. In addition to photo ops with Saint Nick, the market also has a “Santa Express” train ride, a gingerbread house and the Grinch mobile.

Currently, more than 90,000 Americans are awaiting a kidney donation, according to Donate Life. To learn more about becoming a living donor, visit Atrium Health’s website.

Related: Santa makes Christmas list of his own, asks for kidney donation

Watch continuous news coverage here:

