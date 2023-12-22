PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Let’s bring some joy’: Boxes of toys stolen from Block Love Charlotte’s Christmas toy drive

The founder of the nonprofit estimated that about 100 toys were taken.
Over 200 kids are signed up to receive gifts through Block Love Charlotte on Christmas Day.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deborah Phillips founded Block Love Charlotte as a way to care for her neighbors all throughout the year.

During the holidays, that means making sure that every kid — no matter their living situation — can feel some holiday cheer.

Phillips started collecting toys for local children in 2019. Four years later, the demand has grown bigger than ever.

“This year we said, ‘let’s make it a little bit bigger, a little bit more formal,’ because the asks are growing,” Phillips said.

That included leaving donation boxes at local businesses around Charlotte.

But when Phillips and her team went to go pick up those boxes on Thursday, they found that two were missing.

“One boxes, we were told, was picked up and taken right out the door,” Phillips said. “Another box, we were told, the individual came in and said they were someone from Block Love Charlotte, and they walked right out the door with our toy drive box.”

Phillips said each box holds roughly 50 toys, so she estimates nearly 100 toys were taken.

With more than 200 kids already signed up for this year’s toy giveaway, she’s hopeful that more donations come before Christmas to make sure no kid leaves without some Christmas cheer.

“We would love to see each kid leave with more than one toy, and do what we can to put some smiles on these faces for the holidays,” she said.

Phillips said anyone with new, unwrapped gifts to donate can drop them off at the Block Love Charlotte building, located at 2740 North Graham Street, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

