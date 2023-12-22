PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Indian Trail 2nd grader helps deliver over 400 toys to children’s hospital

Student’s toy drive brings Christmas cheer to Novant Children’s Hospital patients.
By Jason Puckett
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 400 toys found their way into the hands of young patients at Novant Children’s Hospital this week, thanks to one Shiloh Valley Primary School student.

Seven-year-old Amali Brown first had the idea back in September.

“I’m so proud of this young girl,” Amali’s second-grade teacher, Jenny Kluttz, said. “She was literally the inspiration.”

Kluttz said that Amali asked her mom if she could give toys to the kids in the hospital after they’ve had surgery or just needed to be cheered up. Her mom reached out to the school.

“We of course approved it and wanted to get started right away,’ Shiloh Valley Principal Lindsey Willams said.

Amali started out with a goal of 100 toys, but after turning it into a class challenge, the school raised more than 400 toys to bring to the hospital.

“We are what is called a ‘Leader In Me’ school,” Williams said. “One of the components of that is student-led service projects. This was the first one for us this school year. She was able to encourage our student body and we were able to raise over 400 toys.”

So what made Amali want to do this?

“Some people don’t always get presents because they’re in the hospital and can’t come home for Christmas,” Amali said. “So I decided to bring Christmas to them.”

Amali, along with her mother and friends Addison and Alivia, got to take the 400 toys to the hospital on Wednesday.

